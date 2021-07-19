John Warren Stanley, born June 26, 1937, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Springfield, Missouri at the age of 84. His wife, Betty, son Kirk and daughter Shelly were at his side.
John was a faculty member at Wharton Jr College with the Music Department as his first teaching job after completing his graduate studies.
Private services on Saturday, July 17 will be held at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Branson, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Services are under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc.
