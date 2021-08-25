Ms. Melva “Toosie” Washington, 51, of El Campo passed away Aug. 19, 2021. Melva was born Oct. 31, 1969 in Wharton to Melvin and Betty Brooks Washington, Sr.
Ms. Washington worked as a caregiver at Texanna Home Health.
She is survived by her mother Betty Washington of El Campo, son Landon Washington of El Campo, daughter Jetta Washington of El Campo, brothers Eric Washington of Egypt and Melvin Washington Jr. of Eden. Five grandchildren ,a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Graveside services Saturday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m., at Sandridge Cemetery, Rev. A.C. Gardner officiating.
Visitation at the Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel, Friday, Aug. 27, from 12-6 p.m. Wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
Funeral services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc., 110 North East Avenue, Wharton. 979 532-3602.
