Carla Louise Weaver, 68, of Wharton passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 following an extended illness. Carla was born at Rugeley-Blasingame Hospital in Wharton on May 11th 1953. Carla was the daughter of the late Carl William Wessels and Alvah “Ann” Wessels.
In addition to her parents, brother David Wilson preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years John Wilson Weaver of New Taiton; Son, Ryan Weaver and wife Rachel of Burr; Daughter, Morgan Weaver-Gallacher and husband Andrew of Houston; Grandchildren, Barron, Seth, Suri and Flynn Weaver of Burr; Sisters, Belinda Svatek and husband Bernard of Wharton, Jeannine Munsch and husband David of Columbus, Shirley Spetz and husband Clark of Austin; Brother, Gerald Wessels and wife Cheryl of Wharton.
Born and raised in Wharton, Carla graduated from Wharton High School. Straight from High School Carla enjoyed a 15 year career with Texas Instruments. She shared many fond memories and laughs with her sisters and colleagues during her time with TI. Following TI Carla practiced bookkeeping and accounting for family businesses including Texaco and Svatek Vending. Carla retired in 2004 to enjoy time traveling and with her family.
With an infectious laugh and smile, Carla was a bright, smart and glamorous lady with a fantastic sense of humor. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting Carla “Hollywood” was wowed and were taken aback by her elegance and style. A brave survivor, Carla battled breast cancer with grace and poise. The epitome of class with her head held high, and in full make up, she overcame cancer to ring the survivors bell in 2009.
Also known for her generous and loving nature Carla loved nothing more than spending time with family. Carla’s favorite moments were shared dining out with John and family members, shopping and movie trips with daughter Morgan, spending time with her grandchildren and being an overall amazing Wife, Momma, Mamo, and Friend.
Family and friends across the nation and as far afield as the Middle East and Scotland have sent beautiful messages, cards and flowers. The family would like to thank each and every one of you for the outpouring of condolences. We will love and miss you always.
A register book will be placed at the Wharton Funeral Home on Friday, November 19th between the hours of 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. for those wishing to drop off condolences and pay their respects in person. At the family’s request, services will be private.
Alternatively, condolences may be left online at www.whartonfuneralhome.com, where donations to the Memorial Hermann Advancing Health Fund (Mischer Neuroscience Institute) can be made in memory of Carla Louise Weaver. https://www.memorialhermann.org/foundation/ways-you-can-help/donate-online
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Texas 77488. 979-532-3410
