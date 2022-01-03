• Dorothy Nicole Balderas, 32, of 11702 FM 442, Boling, was arrested by Wharton Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 23, at 8:33 p.m. Lee County warrants, for possession PG 1/1, possession PG 2, and possession of dangerous drug. Posted three bonds totaling $23,000. Released on Dec. 24.
• Jenna Renee Webb, 29, of 301 S. Wharton St., El Campo, was arrested by El Campo Police Department on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 12:48 a.m. Wharton County warrant for burglary of habitation, evading arrest/detention. El Campo warrant, walking on wrong side of road. $6,197.60 bond issued.
• Allen Zachary York, 18, of 1003 Timothy St., East Bernard, arrested by Wharton County Sherriff on Thursday, Dec. 23, at 2:14 a.m. on Wharton County warrant, possession CS 1/1. Posted bond of $5,000 and released on Dec. 23.
• Lawrence Garcia Jr., 31, of 719 FM 960, Glen Flora, was arrested by Wharton County Sherriff on Friday, Dec. 24, at 1:24 a.m., Wharton County warrant, assault causing bodily injury family member. Posted bond of $5,000 and released Dec. 24.
• Chevon Monique Hayes, 41, of 1408 Shady Oak Dr., Wharton, was arrested by Wharton County Sherriff, Friday, Dec. 24, 1 a.m., Wharton County warrant, fraud use/possession identifying info number of items. Bond issued for $5,000.
• Johnathan Obrien Lewis, 36, of 3904 FM 1299, Wharton, was arrested by Wharton County Sherriff, Friday, Dec. 24, at 10:27 p.m., Wharton County warrant, injury of child/elderly/disable with intent of bodily injury. Posted $10,000 bond and released on Dec. 26.
• Kimberly Stavena, 48, of 325 Broadway, Markam, was arrested by Wharton Police Department on Friday, Dec. 24, at 4:59 p.m. theft of property. Posted bond of $400 and released on Dec. 25.
• Charles F. Washington Jr., 36, of 281 Dollar Drive, New Braunfels, was arrested by Wharton DPS, Friday, Dec. 24, at 2:25 p.m., Wharton County warrants, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended with previous suspension. Posted $2,500 bond and released on Dec. 25.
• JT Bankston, Jr., 52, of 3110 CR 269 Road, Eagle Lake, was arrested by Wharton County Sherriff, Dec. 19 at 1:11 a.m., five Wharton County warrants, possession of CS PG 1/1-B 1 gram, possession CS PG 3 28 grams, possession of marijuana 20 ounces, possession of CS PAG 1/1-B 200 grams. Issued bond of $24,000 and released on Dec. 25.
• Christopher Anthony Earls, 33, of 1217 Kingston Drive Apt. 8, Wharton, was arrested by Wharton Police Department, Dec. 25, at 10:48 p.m., Wharton County warrant, possession of marijuana 20 ounces, posted bond $500 and released Dec. 26.
• Bruce Dwarren Lucious, 42, of 13831 Southline Road, Sugar Land, was arrested by Wharton County Sherriff, Saturday, Dec. 25, at 11:26 p.m., Wharton County warrant for public intoxication. Posted bond $500 and released Dec. 26.
• Brickley Juan Manuel, 52, of 7521 Howton St., Houston, was arrested by El Campo Police Department, Friday, Dec. 24, at 3:40 p.m., Wharton County warrant for theft of property, $2,500 with two more previous convictions. Posted bond of $10,000 and released Dec. 26.
• Selina Nicole Ashton, 24, of 268 August, Garwood, was arrested by El Campo Police Department, Friday, Dec. 24, 1:56 a.m. Six El Campo warrants. Evading arrest, possession of PG 1/1-B 200 grams, burglary of vehicles, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court.
• Juan Pedro Garcia, 40, of 215 Barbara, Lane City, arrested by Wharton Co Sherriff, Sunday, Dec. 26, Wharton warrant. Public intoxication.
• Jose Francisco Montoya, 51, of 223 Sims Lane, Wharton, was arrested by Wharton Police Department, Sunday, Dec. 26, 10:15 a.m., City of Wharton warrant, failure to maintain financial responsibly, no driver’s license, failure to maintain single lane.
• Shakarreah Monae North, 21, of 1202 Business Ave. Apt. 4, El Campo, arrested by Wharton County Sherriff, Sunday, Dec. 26, 3:36 a.m. Wharton warrant. Driving while intoxicated. Posted $1,000 bond released Dec. 26.
• Porfirio Alfredo Osorio, 25, of 605 Shorpshire St., El Campo, arrested by El Campo Police Department, Wharton warrant, resisting arrest search or transport. Posted bond $2,000 released Dec. 26.
• Israel Villareal Torres, 79, of 223 Sims Lane, Wharton, arrested by Wharton Police Department, Sunday, Dec. 26, 10:18 p.m., City of Wharton warrant, public intoxication.
• James Brandon, 17, of 1411 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, arrested by Wharton County Sherriff, Monday, Dec. 27, 5:20 a.m. Wharton warrant, capital murder by terror threat, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
• Jordan Becker, 31, of 417 E Watt, El Campo, arrested by Wharton County Sherriff, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 3:49 a.m. Wharton warrant, possession PG 1/1-B.
