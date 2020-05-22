At a time when the COVID-19 virus is wreaking havoc with the economy, a Wharton County realtor is making an attempt to seek financial relief for property owners throughout the state.
Sarah Hudgins has initiated a petition to present to Gov. Greg Abbott making the request that all property owners be allowed to make their tax payments in installments rather than lump sum payments on or before their due dates.
Hudgins, who is running for the county’s tax assessor-collector’s office against Cindy Hernandez, who is employed at the tax office, said she saw a need for this type of intervention as the economic fallout grew greater with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“An executive order is the only way to have the amendment go into effect prior to the January 31, 2021 deadline to pay your property taxes,” said Hudgins. “The reason to include all taxpayers and property is the financial impact of COVID-19 affects businesses as well as citizens who have rental property, second homes and homesteads. It is all a domino effect. This will be in the best interest of not only the taxpayers, but the taxing entity.”
There are many financial repercussions because of the virus, many economy experts have said. Hudgins agrees.
“Sales tax is down. We have small business owners who depend on month to month business to stay afloat,” said Hudgins. “If a business is not making money, they cannot pay or afford employees. When people are laid off, they have no money to pay their rent, mortgage, food, utilities, etc.”
Hudgins said she spoke to the governor’s advisors, Glen Hegar’s Office, State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst Office and State Rep Phil Stephenson’s Office. They are all aware of the request that is being made.
Stephenson has sent her request directly to Gov. Abbott.
Hernandez, who is in a Republican Primary runoff election against Hudgins, said she is aware of the petition. “It will be interesting to see how the governor responds,” said Hernandez.
She asked if it would provide tax relief to just one’s homestead, business accounts, farmers, employers.
“How will this affect the money we collect to pay the schools, teachers, fire districts, supplies to fix the roads – services we need and expect from our government and the governing bodies we voted for,” Hernandez said.
