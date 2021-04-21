From the beginning of Coastal Warehouse in 1958, the business focus has been on agricultural infrastructure and betterment of local agricultural communities by providing storage and marketing opportunities for grain producers in Wharton and the adjacent counties. After 62 years of service to those farmers in Wharton and surrounding counties, Coastal Warehouse announced this week a change of ownership to Dr. J. Thomas Wynn of Egypt, effective April 12.
After over 35 years of ownership, increasing the storage capacity to more than 5,400,000 bushels and developing the successful Premium Deer Corn brand, the managing partners of Coastal Warehouse, Ltd. Ronnie Wittig, William Loocke, and Laurance Armour III have decided to retire. They are very pleased that Dr. Wynn will carry on the business with a similar philosophy and dedication to serving farmers in the upper Texas coastal area. Dr. Wynn will keep on all current employees and will add some new, key employees to enhance the success of the business. He also looks forward to helping his customers remain successful in making informed and beneficial marketing decisions.
In embarking on this venture, Dr. Wynn is committed to maintaining and enhancing the strong reputation for service and support for agriculture that has been developed over the years. Already a partner in East Bernard Rice Marketing, he will further hone and broaden the services that Coastal Warehouse can provide to farmers.
Wynn, an Aggie to the core earning his undergraduate degrees at Texas A&M and completing his Ph. D. in International Agriculture, brings a wealth of experience to his new role as the owner of Coastal Warehouse. While with the U.S. Rice Producers, based in Houston, he traveled extensively throughout Latin America. His workplace travels also include Thailand, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago, Switzerland, and most recently the country of Georgia in the former Soviet Union. During his tenure in the industry, he spent time in Washington, D.C. working with the U.S. Congress and U.S. Department of Agriculture on behalf of farmers and farm policy.
At the graduate level, he studied risk management techniques with clear insights being developed in futures and basis contracts, which he has mastered and employed to the satisfaction of his agricultural customers. He brings this experience into application at Coastal for its longstanding agricultural clientele.
Married with three daughters, he and his wife, Mary, will continue to live in their 100-year-old home enjoying the benefits of a life in the country. In addition to his responsibilities as the new owner of Coastal Warehouse, he will continue as the managing partner of M&W Farm and Ranch in Egypt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.