The Beyond the Call of Duty – End of Watch Ride to Remember will be stopping next week at the Wharton County Youth Fairgrounds in honor of the late Raul Gomez, a Wharton County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died last year.
“This group is dedicated to honor the fallen and honor the families that continue to deal with the pain of losing a loved one,” said Sheriff Shannon Srubar, who was contacted in April. “Their dedication speaks for itself.”
The stop will be next Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. to honor Deputy Gomez, who died Oct. 26, 2020 after contracting COVID-19 while on duty. He had served with the WCSO 12 years.
The End of Watch Ride, which is based in Washington state, lasts 84 days between May 28 and Aug. 19 and encompasses six riders traveling more than 22,000 miles across the country, visiting places to honor law enforcement officers who died in the service of their community. Not only do they honor the fallen, they also honor the families and officers left behind who are still remembering them.
Deputy Gomez is survived by his wife, Karla, and two children Joshua and Aaron. The latter graduated from Louise High School last month. Sheriff’s deputies and local officers attended the graduation in the deputy’s memory.
Organizers of the End of Watch Ride once every summer utilize a truck with a 40-foot trailer (14-foot tall) that is escorted by six motorcycle riders. The trailer will have a photograph of every officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice in 2020. There are 338 officers who have been honored, deputy Gomez among them.
This is a public event that will be at the fairgrounds parking lot.
