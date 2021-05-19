Wharton County Junior College will recognize its graduates this spring in a pre-recorded online commencement presentation. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, regular in-person commencement exercises have been canceled.
The online commencement presentation will include a listing of graduates’ names and their achievements. The presentation will be available for viewing on the college website – wcjc.edu – beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 19. It will also be publicized on the college’s Facebook page.
Graduates of the Realizing Our Academic Reward (ROAR) Academy will also be included in the commencement presentation.
ROAR is a collaborative effort between WCJC and the Wharton Independent School District that enables high school students to complete up to 60 college level credit hours while still enrolled in high school, at no cost.
Five Wharton ISD students earned enough credits to be awarded an associate’s degree. Their names were not available by press time.
As of March 2020, WISD had 41 ROAR students graduate. There were 78 students enrolled as of last spring.
The program began during the 2014-2015 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.