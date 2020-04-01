The Wharton Police Department recently announced that it is postponing the third annual Cops ‘n Rodders Car Show that had been planned on Saturday, April 25.
Despite the event being planned outside like it has been since its inaugural event near Guffey Park two years ago, the coronavirus crisis and social distancing factored into the decision that organizers had to make.
The Wharton Civic Center had been planned and use of restrooms inside the building would have been deemed necessary. Volunteers and reserve police officers were going to be used as security, which would have added to the crowd size.
Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch made the public announcement during last week’s Wharton City Council meeting on Monday, March 23. Ironically, social distancing was being practiced during the meeting, with Lynch communicating his remarks to council members via teleconferencing.
WPD said this event has proven to be a successful city outreach program. It has attracted registrants, spanning from the northeast side of Houston to southwest of Victoria. The event drew hundreds of people each of the first two years.
