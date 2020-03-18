On Monday, March 16, the Wharton Independent School District announced that it closed all schools during the week of March 16-20 in an abundance of caution given the concerns of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
WISD said a few departments and district administrators reported to work on Monday to continue the operations of the district.
“During this week of closures, administrators and teachers will be developing instructional contingency plans to provide schools should closures extend beyond this week,” WISD said in a press release. “At this time, no decision has been made regarding school closures during the week of March 23. District officials will be ready to provide ‘On the Go Learning’ just in case.”
WISD said “On the Go Learning” may include packaged assignments for parents to pick-up, complete at home, and return for grading just in case school closures continue.
WISD Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer said “Our hope is that our schools can return to a normal schedule on Monday, March 23, but just in case they are not, we will be ready to provide instruction to our students through different means.”
Details are being developed and will be announced by the end of the week, WISD said.
Grab-N-Go
In addition, Wharton ISD will be offering Grab-N-Go meals to all students 18 years or younger. Grab-N-Go lunches will be served from 10 am – 1 p.m. at the Wharton High School Cafeteria, Wednesday, March 18th through Friday, March 20, 2020. Parents and students will be able to pick up meals via a drive-through line outside the WHS Cafeteria in the student parking lot. Students must be present to receive a meal.
