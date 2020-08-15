The El Campo Civic Center will be the site of another COVID-19 test site beginning this weekend.
According to the City of El Campo, walk-up testing will be Sunday, Aug. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drive-thru testing will be Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You do not have to be an El Campo resident to be tested.
The civic center is located at 2350 North Mechanic, in El Campo.
According to the City of El Campo, no doctor’s order or prescription is required to be tested both days. No appointment needed, and there is no charge.
Registration is on site and no pre-registration is required.
