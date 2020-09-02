The following is information that was provided to the Wharton City Council during an August meeting. It is dated July 31 from Fire Inspector John Sandrea on the status of fire inspections for July. According to the City of Wharton, the Code Enforcement Department scheduled fire inspections during July for the following commercial establishments within the city:
July 7 – Davita-Wharton, 103 West Ahldag
July 7 – Insurance Net, 101 East Caney St.
July 7 – Avalon Nursing Home, 1405 Valhalla Drive
July 16 – Jack in the Box, 1100 North Richmond Rd.
July 16 – Prudentia, 112 South Polk St. (1-year re-inspection)
July 16 – Hudgins-Groover, 120 North Richmond (30-day re-inspection)
July 16 – Alyssa’s Kisses, 117 South Fulton St.
July 23 – Weather Guard, 708 East Milam (30-day re-inspection)
July 23 – Texas Quality Lawn Equipment, 707 East Milam St.
July 23 – Super Stop #1, 825 East Milam (1-year re-inspection)
July 24 – The Salon on Fulton, 520 N Fulton
July 24 – Bucek Properties, 221 South Fulton
July 24 – Family & Cosmetic Dent., 1016 Sunny Lane
July 29 – Wharton Public Works, 1005 East Milam St.
July 29 – CJ’s Taqueria, 520 East Milam (1-year re-inspection)
July 29 – PCS Phosphate, 104 South Richmond
July 23 – New Faith Mission Baptist, 2412 North Walnut (1-year re-inspection)
July 23 – Impressions by Leslie, 108 North Houston (1-year re-inspection)
July 23 – Wharton County Teachers Credit, 2114 JR College Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.