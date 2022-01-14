Active shooter incidents are often unpredictable and evolve quickly. In the midst of the chaos, anyone may play a role in mitigating the impacts of an active shooter incident. The Wharton Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn presentation on this topic will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton St. Ben Guanajuato of the Wharton Police Department will be the presenter. Lunch is included. Tickets are $10 each. Sponsors are the Wharton Journal-Spectator, My Storehouse Mini Storage, H-E-B, Exelon Generation, Wharton County Junior College, Mid-Coast Title Co., InsuranceNet, and KULP 106.7 FM and 1390 AM.

