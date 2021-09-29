The Wharton City Council unanimously approved a setback variance for a proposed Wharton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) emergency operations center that would benefit various law enforcement agencies.
The WCSO is proposing to construct a single-story facility with approximately 3,200 square feet of area.
Functions included in the building would be a training room for 32 participants and an emergency operations center (EOC).
The architectural plans created by Brad Cutright, of Cutright & Prihoda, also show a search bay area 800 square feet in size planned on the north side of the building. The search bay area is part of the overall square footage.
Now that Wharton officials said yes to a 10-foot front building line setback variance from the required 25-foot setback on the property of the WCSO at 315 East Elm Street, 13 parking spaces will be added in the project, which will be completed next year.
Sheriff Shannon Srubar, who was present during the meeting, said the reason for the variance request was visibility at the jail entrance/exit.
A security fence is already constructed on the property line on Elm Street. Srubar said while it is not an obstruction to vehicles exiting the WCSO, the proposed building would move the fence approximately 50 feet from the entrance and return the fence to the southwest corner of the building.
It would enhance visibility for traffic exiting and entering the WCSO parking lot, Srubar added.
There are limitations, Cutright explains in the request, including jail expansion and fire code requirements.
“To the north, the Viola Moss Estate has property that juts south onto the jail property. From what we understand, the county has tried unsuccessfully to purchase the property from the estate. The estate property is a restriction to expanding the jail capacity to the east,” the architect wrote. “Given such a condition, and given the limited real estate expansion to the jail, permitting the EOC to be 10 feet from the street instead of 25 feet preserves land expansion of the jail at a future date. For this to occur, the fuel storage tank would have to be removed.”
The fire code requirement explains the 25-foot setback from Elm Street would keep the building the required distance from the fuel tank, thus, reducing the parking lot count by two to three vehicles, and the building becomes “very close” to the tank, and parking during a training event for 32 participants will place a strain on the convenience, distance and quick access to the building.”
Cutright & Prihoda worked on architectural plans for the Wharton County Historical Museums in advance of their grand opening this summer.
Commissioners OK request for qualifications
The Wharton County Commissioners Court Monday unanimously approved to advertise for request for qualifications for a construction manager at risk for the EOC.
Commissioners were told time is of the essence for the project due to the WCSO’s source of funding. The plan is to have a building slab and the pre-engineered metal building frame ordered prior to the end of the current budget year, which ends Sept. 30.
At the Sept. 13 meeting, commissioners approved $3,500 for geotechnical engineering services.
The commissioners budgeted $220,000 for an EOC in the FY 2021-22 budget, which begins Oct. 1.
