The Pilot Club of Wharton will be having its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The public is invited to the event at the Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the Wharton County Courthouse in downtown Wharton.
A Welcome will be given by Wharton Mayor Tim Barker.
The event will be MC’d by Jeffrey Blair, Lt. Col. United States Air Force, Retired.
The Color Guard and Presentation of the flags will be done by the U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC TX-954 of Wharton High School, Wharton American Legion Post 87. East Bernard American Legion Post 226, El Campo American Legion Post 251, and VFW members.
Invocation will be done by Pastor Michael Limas, of Grace Community Fellowship.
Members of the WHS Anchor Club will recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags.
The National Anthem will be sung by the Wharton County Junior College Band singers: Bailey Bronsnell, Jeffrey Calhoun, Vanessa John-Miller, Jazmine Harris, Riley Respondek, Russell Richter, and Valeria Rojas.
There will be an Honor Roll of the Fallen. It will include:
• World War I (Jennifer Risher),
• World War II (Irene Mullins and Betty Howell),
• Korean Conflict (Janice Gensler),
• Vietnam Conflict (Terri Ferguson),
• Somalia, Grenada, Lebanon, Desert Storm, and Iraqi Conflict (Sandy Sanders).
Trumpet player Hannah Almaraz will perform Taps.
Assisting in the program are:
U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC of Wharton High School; Wharton American Legion Post 87; Wharton VFW Post 4474; East Bernard American Legion Post 226; El Campo American Legion Post 251; El Campo VFW Post 2786; Disabled American Veterans Wharton Co. Chapter 72; WCJC Band - Joe Waldrop, Director; WCJC Chamber Singers – Karl Paoletti, Director; WHS Anchor Club.
Honor Roll of Wharton’s own include:
WORLD WAR I: Captain Samuel R. Craig, Pvt. Elo Franke, Sgt. Henry H. Hillyard,
Pvt. Ben C. H. Miller, Pvt. Edward Polinsky, Alois Pustka, US Army, Sgt. Alvie Rodgers, Cpl. Horace E. Rowald
WORLD WAR II: Pvt. Louis J. Adamik, Pfc. Patricio C. Andrade, T/5 John J. Bacak, Pfc. Fred Barbosa, Pfc. Jerome P. Bartosh, FM 2C Elwood H. Berberich, PM2C Jesse R. Brett, Pfc. John R. Brosman, Pvt. Frank S. Brown, Staff Sgt. Kenneth F. Brown, Pfc. Robert E. Brown, 2nd Lt. Robert W. Brown Jr., 2nd Lt. Elton J. Brownshadel, Cpl. George W. Chancey Jr., Lt. William R. Cook, Staff Sgt. William Cox, Pfc. George W. Dawson, Staff Sgt. Anton Dettling, Pfc. Alvin M. Dornak, Sgt. Herbert L. Englemohr, T. Sgt. James H. Evans Jr., Cpl. James A. Fitzgerald, MM 2C Jerome Fojtik, Staff Sgt. Tom Brooks Foote, AMM2C Theodore C. Gates, Sgt. Earl E. Graham, Staff Sgt. Manuel Gusman, Pfc. Milton Hajducek, Capt. S.R. Harmanson III, PO1C Hugh B. Harriss, Staff Sgt. Harold H. Hensley, SFC Johnnie D. Hutchins, Pvt. Rudolph J. Jecmenek, Cpl. Edward Knebel, TEC5 Sam S. Knudsen, Staff Sgt. Willie V. Koenig, Pfc. Rudolph J. Krenek, Pvt. Robert J. Krutilek, Staff Sgt. Ladislao Loera, Pfc. Willie J. Luchak, Pfc. Pedro B. Macias, Pfc. Wesley W. Mangum, Sgt. William A. Matthys Jr., Sgt. Littleton W. Maxwell, PO Ben F. Mays, MA Jc. Henry McAfee, Pvt. Thomas R. McCagg, Staff Sgt. Jimmie McEntire, 2nd Lt. Preston G. McCarson, Pvt. William P. McNeil, Pfc. Ysidro A. Mendoza, Staff Sgt. Raymond L. Merritt, Stanley Mikus, US Army, Sgt. Albert T. Miller, S2C Victor W. Novak, 1st Lt. Eugene Lenoire Noyd, Pfc. Joe J. Padia, T.Sgt. Paul E. Payne, Pfc. Fred B. Perez, Pfc. James Peter, Cpl. Leonard Pietsch, Pvt. Rafael Rodrigues, Pvt. Manuel R. Salinas, Pfc. Raymond D. Sauceda, Staff Stg. Albert Schattel, Pfc. Curtis C. Shelton, 1st Lt. William R. Slovak, 2nd Lt. Stanley A. Sobotik, Cpl. Marvin M. Stallings, S2C Pete Stallings, Sgt. Robert N. Stunz, 1st Lt. Glenn B. Taylor, Lt. Jones S. (Buck) Tinsley, FLO August R. Vacek, Pvt. Eddie E. Valicek, Pvt. Daniel E. Veselka, Staff Sgt. Theodore Harmon Vick, Pvt. L. C. Ward, Staff Sgt. Oliver D. Williams, RAF Sgt. Charlie G. Wilson.
KOREAN CONFLICT: Pfc. Gilbert Gonzales, Pvt. Curtis Arlen Keith, Pvt. Santiego B. Luera, Pvt. Sherman W. Malone, Captain William Strickland McCarson, Pfc. Kenneth R. Miller, Sgt. 1C Philip S. Manis, MSG Mike Castaneda Pena, Pfc. Bradley G. Perry, Pfc. Pablo Ramos, PFC Ruben Cuellar Rodriguez
VIETNAM WAR: L.Cpl. Frank Henry Beran III, M.Sgt. James H. Calfee, Pfc. Refugio Canales, 1st Lt. Leonard Edward Dornak, LCpl. Edward J. Edmund, HM Edward F. Fee, Staff Sgt. Maurice W. Flournoy, Cpl. Danney D. Gard, Sgt. Raymond J. Kozik, Sgt. 1st Class James Arthur Long, Sp5 Joe L. Love Jr., Capt. Charles J. Manske, Sp5 Jeffrey McClatchy Jr., Staff Sgt. Percy W. McClatchy, Sp4 Julian Mendez, Sp4 Allen S. Mican, Sp4 Frank G. Michulka, Staff Stg. Bennie Lee North, WO Tommie A. Rolf, Pfc. Harrel E. Stearns, 2nd Lt. James Tucker Stovall, Pfc. Foster F. Triggs, Pfc. Kevin E. Tweedle
GRENADA: None
SOMALIA: None
DESERT STORM: None
LEBANON: Pvt. Johnny Ceasar
IRAQI CONFLICT: Pfc. Richard S. Arriaga
WHARTON COUNTY MEDAL of HONOR RECIPIENTS
WWII: Seaman First Class Johnnie Hutchins
KOREAN CONFLICT: Master Sgt. Mike C. Pena
VIETNAM CONFLICT: Master Sgt. Roy P. Benavidez
