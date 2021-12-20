Just hours after a recently fired El Campo man allegedly ambushed and shot his supervisor, a police hunt is underway.
The whereabouts of 27-year-old Angel Rosas Gonzalez was unknown as of press time and El Campo police welcome any information the public may have.
El Campo police issued a single count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant against Gonzalez early Friday morning.
“He (Gonzalez) was employed at Leedo Cabinetry. He was fired (Thursday),” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said.
Officers believe Gonzalez left the workplace and later that night decided to target one of his supervisors.
“It looks like the suspect was laying in wait for the victim to get home and basically ambushed him,” Urban said.
The 44-yer-old El Campo man was shot multiple times when he pulled up to his residence in the 200 block of East Strand about 7:27 p.m. that night.
“(The victim) fled, drove one block and stopped basically right in front of J’s Patio. He ran to the patio portion. He ran there to seek help and collapsed. The ECISD Christmas party was going on,” Urban said.
It’s believed Gonzalez fired at least eight shots from an unknown type of handgun. The victim was hit once in the neck and three times in the torso as seven rounds struck his vehicle.
“He’s lucky, very lucky,” Urban said.
He was transported via helicopter ambulance to a Houston trauma center, the victim’s status was unavailable as of press time.
Anyone with information should contact the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-3363 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward. People who have information can also download the P3 app to submit information.
