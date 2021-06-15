A combination of citizen complaints and non-compliance with intersection safety among motorists are two reasons the Wharton Police Department began the Zero Tolerance Red Light Enforcement that will continue for the foreseeable future.
During three enforcement periods from May 28 through June 11, there were 22 citations issued for motorists who failed to stop at an intersection for a red light. A breakdown of citizen citations versus visitor citations was not available.
“We were having a problem with drivers being non-compliant at several of the major intersections in town; these particular intersections have the highest vehicular traffic,” Police Chief Terry Lynch said.
One of three patrol officers during a daytime shift was used in each of the three enforcement periods. Although the operation strictly focused on running red lights, one traffic stop also revealed a motorist did not have insurance for a vehicle. A citation was issued for the offense, and the vehicle was towed, Lynch said.
No arrests were made, Lynch added.
The following are results of the three enforcement periods:
May 28 – North Richmond and FM 102, seven citations issued between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
June 10 – North Richmond and Boling Highway, 10 citations issued between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
June 11 – East Boling Highway and Alabama Road, five citations issued between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The results were shared on Wharton PD’s Facebook page several times, after posting advance notices of the enforcement periods.
Many visitors applauded the efforts Wharton PD was undertaking, while also suggesting other intersections be enforced.
“When viewed, officers address these infractions, however our officers can’t be everywhere,” Lynch said to the Wharton Journal-Spectator. “Police officers are tasked with numerous duties related to the public safety. We’re constantly responding to emergency calls and regular calls for police service. Running the red lights often lead to vehicular crashes.”
Several citizens said they have seen accidents nearly occur on both sides of FM 102 and US 59 frontage roads, South Houston and Burleson streets, Milam Street and Richmond Road, and University Street.
Joey Pennington, of Wharton, said a driver ran a red light at Fulton Street and Boling Highway.
“They nearly had a wreck right in front of me,” Pennington said.
Wharton PD on its Facebook page acknowledged that hundreds of motorists had complied. Lynch was asked what WPD officials learned as it moves forward with this operation.
“Twenty-two violators during those short periods of heavily scrutinized observation would lead me to believe that it is indeed a traffic non-compliance issue, regardless of the ratio,” Lynch said.
Although one officer was tasked with enforcing one intersection, according to WPD, it will continue to periodically assign another officer to another intersection as manpower allows.
Wharton PD had traditionally used its Facebook page for news releases regarding accidents and wanted persons, and shared posts from the City of Wharton, too.
Social media is a major tool WPD uses to be transparent, Lynch said.
“We wanted to announce on Facebook to give notice of the operation prior to its execution. We had no desire to hide. We were highly visible during the entire operation,” Lynch said. “I believe that it exposed drivers’ blatant disregard for the red light. People inherently are in a hurry and hate to wait. Most legitimately believe they can beat the light. The yellow light does not mean speed up. It is cautionary and instructs the driver that the traffic signal is about to change to red. It’s elementary.”
