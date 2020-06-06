Just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, the City of Wharton began testing newly installed replacements and additional outdoor warning sirens throughout the city.
The tests lasted for about two hours.
Wharton now has five outdoor warning sirens to alert residents during emergencies, that can broadcast voice messages.
The existing locations for the warning sirens are Wilkes Street, East Milam Street at the Public Works Building, and behind the Wharton Civic Center, said Secretary Paula Favors, who is the public information officer for the City of Wharton. The new sirens, she said, are West Cloud where the water plant is located, and Old Caney Road.
Favors explained why these locations were ideal.
The current and newest locations were determined by the consultant who wrote the application in conjunction with the engineer and siren company,” Favors said. “The locations were determined to best allow maximum coverage.”
According to the City of Wharton, a warning siren system consisting of three sirens has been in place since 1991 with upgrades being made in 2002.
“The system is now replacing the three existing sirens and adding two additional sirens as well as updating control equipment,” Favors said.
If and when a voice message comes on, it will be one of a pre-recorded message selected or a voice message spoken by the dispatcher on duty.
According to the city, the intent of warning sirens is to alert people who are outside that an imminent danger is approaching; they are not designed to be heard within a home or other building. The City of Wharton will begin conducting warning siren system tests regularly on the first and third Wednesday of every month at noon and 6:30 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather on the test date, the test will be postponed until the following day.
Funding for the project was not available.
