The Wharton Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced it is available to assist business owners and operators in any way possible, according to a news release issued this week.
“The survival of your business is crucial to our local economy. As we get additional information, we will share it with you,” WEDC said.
WEDC said you can get relief to keep your employees.
Right now you can pay salaries from your payroll tax account and get a tax credit for what you take out over the next two years. You can take 50 percent 2021 and 50 percent 2022.
There is also a Payroll Protection Plan available thru WEDC’s Small Business Administration (SBA) approved lenders.
WEDC urges business owners and operators to call your banker to see if they are on the preferred lender list, or if they have additional programs available for their customers.
In the stimulus bill that was just signed there is a loan program that is set up to be forgivable. The rules are being written now. This program will be available through local banks.
The product from SBA that is available today is a low interest loan at 3.75 percent for a 30-year term and payment would not start until 12 months later. Based on a 30-year payout, this should mean a very manageable payment for your business, according to WEDC.
“This could be the lifeline you need to save your business during this crisis,” WEDC said.
The application is available now at http://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Information/ApplyOnline .
Economic Injury Disaster Loans
According to WEDC, the SBA may advance up to $10,000 of the proceeds of an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) to an applicant on an expedited basis, within three days after the SBA receives an application. If the SBA ultimately rejects the application, the applicant may retain this initial $10,000 advance without needing to repay it.
WEDC says it is imperative that one apply.
Chad Odom, who is the WEDC executive director, said his recommendation is to go immediately to the SBA website and begin the EIDL loan application process for the current loan.
“Then you can decide to either take it on, or at least be in position to take it on,” Odom said. “Don’t risk your business’ viability waiting on the final rules or procedures.”
If you need assistance call Small Business Development Center advisor Mindi Snyder at 713-743-6100, extension 668141, or email at mrsnyder@uh.edu.
Snyder is available to assist you with any application questions and any additional needs your small business might have during this critical time.
“There are more relief products coming, but SBA will not discuss those yet until they are briefed on the details,” Odom said in the news release. “Once again, SBA has said to encourage everyone to get in the system with the EIDL and then see what else might be available in the future. If the loan is not needed it can be turned down. You will have ample time after the application to refuse the funds, up to 180 days. The SBA has streamlined this to a very simple process with just two forms to complete. T Form 5 or Form 5C for sole proprietors and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Supporting Information P-019.”
Odom said you can call WEDC at 979-532-0999 if you have questions.
Business Impact Surveys
Despite what many businesses are experiencing through the coronavirus crisis, there are leaders in Wharton and El Campo who say they are in the “business of business retention and expansion.”
And there are several entities working together to ensure that businesses, most of them small, make it through “social distancing” amid COVID-19.
WEDC, in cooperation with El Campo Community Development Corporation, along with the Greater Houston Partnership and many others from around the country, are releasing a COVID-19 Business Impact Survey.
Odom said the survey would help us “lobby for help for your businesses and garner resources that are appropriate to respond and help you in these times.”
He said business owners and managers are asked to take the time to complete the survey.
Odom said there is not a deadline attached to the survey.
There are up to 30 questions a person is asked to answer. The survey shows that it is through the Greater Houston Partnership, and the information that is being collected is confidential. It is referred to as a “Business Retention Expansion COVID-19 Business Impact Survey.”
The web address is as follows: http://www.research.net/r/COVID-19_BusinessImpact
