The Wharton County Commissioners Court had a special session Thursday to discuss a personnel matter specifically the maintenance department supervisor position.
There was no action taken after four precinct commissioners (Richard Zahn, Bud Graves, Steven Goetsch, and Doug Mathews) and Judge Phillip Spenrath went into executive session for 14 minutes.
The matter was to discuss the future employment of Supervisor Greg Palmisano, who was not present during the 3 p.m. meeting.
"There is no action to be taken today; Greg will remain on paid leave for the time being," Spenrath said once the commissioners court went back into open session.
Palmisano, 55, was booked on an unauthorized use of a vehicle felony warrant by a Wharton County sheriff's deputy following a traffic stop, Oct. 14.
The Journal-Spectator will have a story in the Saturday, Oct. 30 edition.
