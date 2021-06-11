There have been 26 new claims of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) filed into the Wharton County Veteran Service Office (VSO) this year, with a high 10 being from Wharton.
The veterans range from those who fought in World War II during the 1940s to others who are in their 20s and served in the ongoing War on Terror, VSO Officer Jessica Collard said.
“Of 10 veterans who are served out of our office, eight have PTSD or some type of anxiety, or they suffer from depression related to their military service,” said Collard, who was hired by the Commissioners Court last year.
From January until May, 10 new claims came from veterans living in Wharton, six from East Bernard, five from El Campo, three from Rosenberg, and one from Egypt. One new claim didn’t list where the veteran hailed from.
These new claims don’t include veterans who come back to the VSO and file paperwork that can range from ailments, reported deaths from next of kin, headstone information, denied claims, or letters from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), among others.
Since January, there have been 30 or more claims filed in three separate months, with 18 filed in February and 28 in April, according to the VSO monthly reports that are turned into the county.
There are plans to have a readjustment counselor with the VA’s Houston Southwest Vet Center, Dr. James Bailey, meet with veterans again in August. Dr. Bailey, who is based in Houston, had group and one-on-one sessions, and phone and video conference calls with veterans here, Collard said.
Dr. Bailey has appeared in the VSO monthly reports just once since the beginning of the year, with veterans having inquired about weekly appointments in March.
The VSO is located at 1017 North Alabama Road, in Wharton. Office hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday is from 8-11:30 a.m. by appointment only. Every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the VSO is available at the reference room of the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library, 200 West Church Street.
Call 979-532-1311 before you visit the office.
Bringing PTSD awareness to the public
To bring exposure to this, June has been designated as Texas Veterans Suicide Prevention and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month, according to the Texas Health and Human Services (HHS).
Collard said veterans in crisis can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 and press 1, text to 838255, or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.
HHS in a press release last week, said it encourages military veterans to access the resources available to them for PTSD and suicide prevention.
“When a veteran is battling PTSD, not only does it have an impact on them, it affects their families, friends, and communities. Reaching out for help is the first step toward getting support for them and preventing suicide,” said Sonja Gaines, HHS deputy executive commissioner for Intellectual and Developmental Disability and Behavioral Health Services. “We connect veterans to mental health care and other invaluable services that can support them.”
According to the most recent data by the VA, at least 511 Texas veterans died by suicide in 2018. That suicide rate is almost double the suicide rate of non-veterans in the state, the HHS said. The VA attributes some of those deaths to the military-related trauma that affects 11 to 30 percent of veterans.
“It’s important that we know the signs of mental health issues in our friends, family members and others. Also important is helping them to create a safe environment. With education and awareness, we can assist those suffering from mental health issues, help prevent self-destructive behaviors and increase well-being for them and those around them,” said Dr. Blake Harris, director with Veterans Mental Health Department, of the Texas Veterans Commission.
Awareness month origins
During the 86th Legislature, Texas lawmakers and Gov. Greg Abbott designated June as Veteran Suicide and PTSD Awareness Month for a 10-year period beginning in 2019. The awareness month encourages agencies, organizations, and other entities to work together to expand treatment and prevention services for veterans and their families.
