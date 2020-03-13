According to the Wharton County Sheriff's office, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott’s Emergency Disaster Declaration, has suggested suspension of inmate visitation at the Wharton County Jail.
No visitation will be held at the Wharton County Jail until further notice, the WCSO said Friday, March 13 at around 3:30 p.m.
Defense attorneys will still be allowed to confer with their legal clients after completing a COVID-19 medical screening process, the WCSO said.
There are no confirmed (or suspected) cases at the jail. These are precautionary measures being taken in an abundance of safety for all concerned, according to the WCSO.
