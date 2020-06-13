Almost 100 student-athletes have taken part in the Wharton Tigers spring workouts. After months away from school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, June 8 was the first day Wharton High School coaches could work with their athletes again in person. Each day around 60 boys and 30 girls have spent their mornings in the heat getting back into shape.
“It’s great. I guess everyone was ready to get out (of the house),” Wharton Athletics Director Chad Butler said. “We’ve had the best turnout we’ve had since I’ve been here.”
With the pandemic still lingering, spring workouts have been a little different this year as compared to summer workout of the past. One of the more noticeable differences is coaches yelling “keep your distance” when athletes start to clump.
Participants are split into different groups and they all head in different directions and keep rotating after a certain amount of time. Everyone gets the same instruction and workouts, just no longer in big groups. Along with workout stations on the practice football field. They also use the old gym and weight room.
“There are a lot of procedures and guidelines and we have to make sure we’re following them to keep everyone safe,” Butler said. “So it takes some planning to make sure we keep everyone in the right number of groups.”
Some of the new guidelines included having temperatures checked daily along with no shareable water for the athletes. While it’s recommended students bring their own water jug, Wharton has found a creative solution to not having water available for those who need them. For those in need, Wharton High School has individual mini water bottles that students can drink and throw away eliminating the sharing of a bottle.
Schools also have to provide students with hand sanitizer and wipe off workout stations, something Butler feels Wharton will continue to do once this health crisis is over with.
“That’s probably something we need to practice anyway. Especially in the weight room, we need to keep everything wiped down and cleaned off,” Butler said.
In the first week back, the Tigers and Lady Tigers haven’t done any sport-specific drills, outside of quarterbacks doing footwork drills. The focus for Wharton athletes this week is getting everyone used to the heat and working out again.
