Following a public hearing that had no public comment, Wharton County Commissioners Court adopted the budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20 on Monday, Sept. 9.
Commissioners approved a 2 cent hike, which now puts the tax rate at $.46240.
This rate will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by an amount of $965.115. The .46240 rate will raise taxes for maintenance and operations on a $100,000 home by approximately $23.
Since the spring, there had been discussion between Judge Phillip Spenrath and commissioners about raising taxes resulting from major operational changes that would occur in the 23rd District Court that will not be shared between this county and Matagorda County and Brazoria.
Eventually, health insurance increases, a murder trial, indigent attorney fees, county employee retirement contribution-TCRS, CAD, and adult probation were presented during various meetings throughout the year that suggested a tax increase.
At a September meeting, Spenrath said for the county to include another $100,000 in indigent attorney fees for district court, the county would have to count on more revenue to sales tax.
The new recurring expenditures total $523,000, and it includes the 23rd District Court ($245,000), indigent attorney fees ($100,000), employee health insurance increase ($86,000), employee retirement contribution-TCRS ($70,000), CAD budget ($12,000) and adult probation ($10,000).
Spenrath had previously said that in this budget that begins Tuesday, Oct. 1, the county will be spending $1,003,622. The total budget for 2020 is $25,781,846 compared to $24,778,224 in 2019 and $24,721,360 in 2018.
According to the information Spenrath presented, the county has been debt free since 2014.
Rep. Stephenson chimes in on 23rd
During a recent Wharton Lions Club luncheon, State Rep. Phil Stephenson (R-Wharton) was a guest speaker. He had presented the Lions with a Texas flag that had flown over the state capitol.
Before his presentation, Stephenson was asked about the 23rd District Court and Judge Spenrath’s continued concerns about how the matter was handled.
“I’m going to tell you about that; I’m tired of his excuses regarding the 23rd,” Spenrath said. “The legislature passed a resolution. When that bill came up, it was the house speaker’s bill, Dennis Bonnen from Brazoria County, they came up there and they didn’t say anything.”
He was talking about Wharton County representatives during Wharton County Day on Feb. 21.
Stephenson remembers hearing that the 23rd district was going to be absorbed and had inquired about it because it would be changing the makeup of three counties. Stephenson asked Bonnen if Wharton County was on board, and at the time, he was told the county was.
Sometime later, Stephenson realized there was a major monetary discrepancy between what Spenrath was telling him and what had originally been told to him. Stephenson remembers being told it would be a $40,000 hit on Wharton County.
