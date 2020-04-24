Although Wharton Rotary has been affected by the coronavirus crisis, it hasn’t been shut down.
“Wharton Rotary has supported the mayor's recommendations for safety due to COVID-19,” said Donna Thornton, president, Wharton Rotary Club. “Our normal schedule includes weekly lunch meetings, a monthly board meeting and social and various activities that support other organizations in Wharton. These activities have ceased.”
Rather than meeting in person, Rotarians hold their weekly meetings and board meetings through Zoom. The Rotarians are using Facebook and their website is being updated with new information weekly.
“Wharton Rotarian's visibility in the community has been crippled,” said Thornton.
She said the crisis has not stopped education, but it has stopped them from honoring those who have excelled.
He said Wharton County Community College scholarships have not been awarded due to the disruption, but the Rotary Club will make sure eight students attend college next year.
The Rotary Club’s annual gala auction and a five-course gourmet dinner has been postponed and some other events have been cancelled. The Rotarians will be making plans for their annual Gala through Zoom and discuss other potential projects in response to COVID-19.
“Rotary is the largest international service organization,” said Thornton. “A pandemic will not stop our efforts to better our community and world.”
Wharton Lions Club
The last time the Wharton Lions Club met was March 5 due to the coronavirus crisis.
However, the Lions Club did have its annual pancake supper in March before the building, at the city’s orders, shut down. This includes the restaurant the Lions used to meet for their meetings.
But, local Lions have kept in touch by email and phone and they plan to resume meetings on the first and third Thursday of each month as soon as they are allowed to.
“We are in the process of receiving scholarship applications from the schools, from graduating seniors” said Worthy Carpenter, president, Wharton Lions Club. “Wharton Lions have served this community for 94 years and we will continue to serve long into the future.”
Knights of Columbus
Like the civic clubs, the Wharton Knights of Columbus Council 3262 has not met either.
However, the KCs will have a drive through food drive on Saturday, May 2.
This is not a food giveaway, but a collection for members of the community they serve who are currently going through “a hard time” during this coronavirus crisis.
They are requesting the following items to benefit the Saint Vincent de Paul Society:
Clothes, shampoo, deodorant for men and women, personal hygiene products, protein items (canned meats, tuna, salmon, Spam, chicken), toilet paper, pasta product, Hamburger Helper, toothpaste and tooth brushes
The KCs request all products be nonperishable and must not have exceeded the expiration date. The organization will also accept cash, checks, and H-E-B/Walmart gift cards.
No peanut butter (due to peanut allergies) or dented and damaged canned goods.
For more information, call Michael Hubenak at 979-533-9103
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.