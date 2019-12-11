Residents who have filed to run for public office have used several ways of announcing their candidacy, including the Wharton Journal-Spectator.
The news group has published several articles on various candidates that have also appeared on the Spectator’s website (www.journal-spectator.com) and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
“We are publishing stories on each candidate as they make their announcements,” Publisher Bill Wallace said. “The candidate provides us with information they feel is important for our readers to know.”
Earlier this year, the Spectator had a Candidate Forum for two seats on the Wharton City Council. All four candidates appeared live via the Spectator’s Facebook page. In 2020, the Spectator does plan to expand its election coverage, but details have not been worked out.
Next year, there will be primary elections for Wharton County, and some school districts, and municipalities are also announcing elections.
The primary election is March 3, city and school is May 2, primary runoff(s) is May 26, and the presidential is Nov. 3. There will be an early voting period for most.
According to the county’s Elections’ Office, which is headed by Administrator Cindy Richter, there are several seats that voters will be going to the polls and deciding.
In 2020, the following offices will be on the ballot: President; U.S. House (District 27); U.S. Senate (District); Supreme Court – place 1, 7, and 8; Court of Criminal Appeals 3, 4, 9, and 6; State Board of Education; Texas House (District 85); District 329 Judge (Randy Clapp); District 23 Judge (Ben Harden); District Attorney; Sheriff’s Office; County Attorney; Precinct 1 and 3 commissioners; Precinct 2 commissioner (fill late Chris King’s seat); and Constables.
Register to vote
According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office (www.votetexas.gov), your voting application must be received in the voter registrar’s office or postmarked at least 30 days before an election for you to be eligible to vote in that election.
The voter registrar’s office in Wharton County is Richter. The address is P.O. Box 390, Wharton, 77488-0390. Phone number is 979-532-0193.
Wharton County party chairs
The deadline to file for public office in Wharton County through the Democratic and Republican party chairs was Dec. 9. If no one candidate drops out, certification, which will take place on Friday, Dec. 13, will soon have the names of candidates appear on the Secretary of State’s website. They will eventually be listed on a ballot.
Jeffrey Dixon is the chair for the Wharton County Democratic Party. His phone number is 281-795-6485. His email is jd4619a@hotmail.com.
Don Al Middlebrook is the chair for the Wharton County Republican Party. His number is 979-578-3240. His email is middlebrookconstruction@gmail.com.
Dixon said there are two Democratic candidates. Middlebrook said there are 22 GOP candidates.
School districts
The terms for three Wharton Independent School District trustees is soon ending.
Trustees Curtis Evans, Cody Pohler and Sherrell Speer will have their seats challenged.
The deadline to file a candidate application is Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.
The terms for three East Bernard ISD trustees will soon be up for grabs.
Trustees Chris Young and Ruth Ellen Sharp were appointed and their terms end in 2020. Trustee Ryan Traweek’s term began in 2017 and ends next year.
The deadline to file a candidate application is Dec. 16. According to EBISD, the last day to file for a place on the ballot is Feb. 20.
Boling ISD is not having an election at the same time as Wharton and East Bernard.
Superintendent Wade Stidevent said the school district’s general election of board of trustees is the November uniform election date.
“We will call for the election in July of next year,” Stidevent said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.