The Wharton Police Department arrested Priest Jambar Woods, 39, of Wharton, after receiving DNA results two years after he was detained on a sexual assault incident involving a minor.
Woods was arrested April 7, based on DNA tests results that WPD received this month.
Woods was taken to the Wharton County Jail and according to the booking report, was arrested on a sexual assault of a child felony warrant charge. He was also arrested on a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces misdemeanor charge, according to the bookking report.
“During the investigation, DNA-rich evidence was taken from both the 15-year-old victim and Woods, who consented to the taking of a DNA sample,” Wharton PD said in a press release. “Those samples were submitted to the lab in February of 2019.”
Chief Terry Lynch said he would like DNA results back quicker, but said investigators have been told there is a backlog. The DNA Crime Lab is not affiliated with WPD.
As of Monday, Woods was still in the Wharton County Jail. His bond, according to jail records, is set at $75,000 for the sexual assault charge and $1,000 for marijuana possession.
