Guided tours of the Wharton County Courthouse will be offered on a regular schedule starting next month, thanks to the Wharton Historical Commission and the Wharton Chamber of Commerce.
The tours will be the first Saturday of each month starting Saturday, April 3. The tours will last about 45 minutes. The first tour will begin at 10 a.m and a second will follow at 11 a.m..
This is the first time we can remember having courthouse tours on a fixed schedule. It is a long time in the making.
Jeffrey Blair will serve as the primary tour guide. Jeffrey was instrumental in the restoration of the county courthouse.
You do not need to pre-register. Just show up. There is no fee, but donations will be accepted to help cover expenses.
Both the historical commission and the chamber want to thank County Judge Phillip Spenrath and Sheriff Shannon Srubar for their help in establishing this tour program.
The history of the courthouse, and the stories behind it, will give you a new perspective on the miracle of its full restoration. Spread the word!
Thank you.
