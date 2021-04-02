COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted across the state since Gov. Greg Abbott’s GA-34 Executive Order opened Texas, March 2.
Restrictions being lifted led several local organizations and churches to plan, for the first time in two years, egg hunts and services around the Easter holiday.
Just Do It Now (JDIN) held a community Easter egg hunt, games, face painting, and a puppet show Friday that attracted more than 100 children and young teenagers. JDIN hosted a similar event Thursday for children in its after-school program.
A citywide Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by Cody Sweat State Farm was Friday morning. Eggs were hidden at various businesses and parks throughout Wharton. Five winners found a golden egg that was redeemable for a $20 gift card to an area business.
The Wharton First United Methodist Church, 1717 Pioneer Boulevard, will host an Easter Egg Hunt at noon, Easter Sunday. Organizers said more than 1,000 stuffed plastic eggs will be available for hunting.
Several churches are having Easter Sunday services.
Caney Creek Church will hold a 7:30 a.m. sunrise service Easter Sunday, at Riverfront Park in Wharton. Pastor David Clapp will officiate. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 325 North East Avenue, will have an 8 a.m. Easter worship service, Sunday. Breakfast and an egg hunt will follow the service. The public is welcome to come to the service and the events that follow.
All branches of the Wharton County Library System will be closed through Sunday in observance of Easter. All branches will open again Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Wharton County and the city of Wharton issued disaster declarations in March 2020 that are still in effect.
However, due to very little being known about the coronavirus disease at the time, it was followed with multiple postponements and/or cancellations of spring events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.