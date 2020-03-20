Coronavirus or not, the weather doesn’t care, said Andy Kirkland coordinator with the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
“Big changes coming by the end of the week,” Kirkland said. “A strong cool front passed through Wharton County midday Friday that brought 80% chance of rain.
He said rain chances would continue through the weekend.
“High temperatures will drop to around 66 degrees Saturday and 73 degrees Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday during the daytime hours, and 20 percent chance of the same Sunday night. Saturday, the chance of precipitation is 60 percent during the day and 70 percent at night.
During the week, the highs were in the lower 80s.
During the weekend, lows will be in the high 50s and highs in the low 70s.
