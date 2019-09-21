One of the last events that the Wharton Police Department will have scheduled in advance this month is a free car seat checkup.
According to Wharton PD, it will have the checkup event on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 3-6 p.m. It will be held at Wharton County Junior College, parking lot No. 1, located at 911 Boling Highway.
Wharton PD said certified technicians will be available to check seats.
For more information contact Lt. Ben Guanajuato at 979-532-3131.
There were other events that Wharton PD posted on its Facebook page that made September an eventful one.
One of the major ones as far as personnel was making Det. Ariel Soltura a public information officer (PIO) for the City of Wharton.
He would be the city’s second PIO. City Secretary Paula Favors has handled public information affairs and answered questions from news organizations for several years.
Wharton PD said Soltura received training through LEMIT (Law Enforcement Institute of Texas). He will be serving as Wharton PD’s PIO.
Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch was invited to speak during a Wharton Rotary Club luncheon Sept. 11.
He spoke about the “Get Me Home” program, which was a newly-launched program designed to reunite non-verbal members of the Wharton community with loved ones back home – should they become lost or disoriented.
Councilman Terry Freese and Crime Victims Officer Melissa Huggins were interviewed and the story was broadcast on KTRK Channel 13.
A day before, Lynch attended a Kiss concert to watch the legendary hard rock band perform during its “End of the Road” world tour.
Before the Houston show, drummer Eric Singer accepted an “honorary corporal” position with WPD.
Lynch was photographed swearing in Singer, who was dressed in his “Catman” outfit.
The Facebook post received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.
WPD also held a coffee event at Milam Street Coffee Shop on Sept. 4. The “Coffee with Your Cops” has returned and will be the first Wednesday of the month. It began in September 2016.
On Sept. 1, many laws that the 86th Texas Legislature passed went into effect.
House Bill 1090 was one of those and Wharton PD posted information about it.
“When the unthinkable occurs, telecommunication officers are the first contact many citizens have with first responders,” the post read. “Before blue and red lights flash, siren blares, or an ambulance races, they are the individuals organizing emergency response. This official recognition is long overdue, but they have always been an integral part of our team and we could not function without them.”
The post was referring to the individuals who answer 911 calls.
There are still nine days left in the month, and one of the major events Wharton PD announced was its participation in National Night Out.
It partnered with Wharton County Junior College to participate in this year’s NNO on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at WCJC’s parking lot No. 2.
All food, drinks and activities will be free to those who attend, according to WPD.
To be a part of the event or set up a booth, contact Lt. Guanajuato, or to host a neighborhood house party, contact Det. Soltura.
Both can be reached at 979-532-3131.
