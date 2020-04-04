On Monday, April 6, the next Food Truck Lunch Series will once again feature local favorite Georgia Mae's Good Eats. The business will serve up the second round of to-go food from 11 a.m.. to 2 p.m. Come by Guffey Park at 255 West Caney Street.
If it rains no burn ban
Andy Kirkland, who is the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator, said on Thursday, April 2 the Keetch-Byram Drought Index average for Wharton County was 473, ranging from 355 (wettest) to 543 (driest).
“I don’t believe a burn ban is on the way because rainfall started Friday,” Kirkland said. “And, it will continue into the weekend. Wharton County may receive 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts in heavier thunderstorms.”
Workforce Solutions
Workforce Solutions Employer Service Division will be bringing the community informative and compelling HR seminars. The webinars for April 2020 will provide you with vital information during these challenging times. The Coronavirus Disaster Relief Options for Small Businesses will be re-hosted for employers who were unable to attend on March 31.
The HR Seminars via Workforce Solutions Webinars that will be broadcast to you on Tuesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 9. Both events are from 10 a.m. to noon.
The April 7 registration (Repeat seminar with Isaac Perez) web address is: www.eventbrite.com/e/coronavirus-disaster-relief-options-for-small-businesses-tickets-101545661808
The April 9 registration (Emotional Intelligence featuring – Kimberly DiStefano) web address is: www.eventbrite.com/e/emotional-intelligence-webinar-tickets-94453363553
Census 2020
“It has never been easier to respond to the census,” according to the U.S. 2020 Census.
Officials say it is quick, easy and confidential. You can respond online, by phone or mail “all while binge watching your television.”
Respond by visiting the following website: www.2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020.
