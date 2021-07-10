A 50 percent chance of precipitation is forecast through Saturday continuing the concerns near or around rivers and creeks from Wharton County south to the Coastal Bend.
The rainfall that fell this week was produced by a surface low over South Texas that didn’t show any signs of developing since it was over land, but it still produced large amounts of rain especially along the coastal areas, City of Wharton Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Stephen Johnson said Thursday.
“The soil is saturated and most of the rain will run off and accumulate,” Johnson said.
Wharton County OEM Coordinator Andy Kirkland said he had a conference call with the National Weather Service and the River Forecast Center Thursday.
“The River Forecast Center said it will be closely watching all the rivers from the Nueces near Corpus Christi to the San Bernard on our eastern border,” Kirkland said.
The Colorado River at Wharton recorded 18.32 feet Wednesday, and was forecast to fall to 14.6 feet by Saturday. Flood stage is 39 feet.
The San Bernard River near Boling recorded 11.7 feet Wednesday, and was forecast to rise to 17.4 feet by Saturday, and fall the following days. Flood stage is 18 feet.
The San Bernard River at East Bernard was at 14.54 feet Thursday. It was forecast to be 16.7 feet by next Monday and fall slightly through Tuesday. Flood stage is 17 feet.
River totals were updated Friday.
The OEM Thursday also released water levels for Tres Palacios River near Midfield (27.4 feet on Thursday, flood stage 24 feet), East Mustang Creek near Louise (21.5 feet on Friday, flood stage 19 feet), Sandy Creek near Cordele (17.6 feet Friday, flood stage 18 feet), and San Bernard River near Chesterville (Tuesday 160.23 feet).
The Keetch Byram Drought Index was 192 Tuesday, according to the county’s OEM.
