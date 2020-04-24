Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program (MEHOP) Family Medicine and Behavioral Health is now offering optional curbside check-in for patient appointments.
If Tele-Health or Tele-Therapy is not a viable option and the patient needs or chooses an in-office visit, they now have the option to call when they arrive to check-in for their appointment and wait in their vehicle, according to MEHOP. Check-in at the front desk and waiting room seating is still available as well.
MEHOP Family Medicine and Behavioral Health is located within OakBend Hospital’s Wharton campus at the back of the building, 10141 U.S. Hwy. 59, Ste. A.
“We are looking closely at our current procedures and how we can change them to better meet patient needs during this challenging time, said Donna Huitt, MEHOP marketing director. “It is important for patients to stay in touch with their doctors for routine and chronic care visits. We are identifying new ways to enable healthcare services that continue to ensure access to care and that are also meeting the needs of our patients and the community. Our Wharton location is the first to receive the new curbside check-in feature. If patients seem to like this option, it will be added to our other locations.”
She said the first change MEHOP made was to add Tele-Health and Tele-Therapy services, because they have been successful, but not all patients can access them due to technology limitations.
“We also recognize individual concerns about being in public spaces which led us to offer curbside check-in to lessen the time that they are in the building,” Huitt said.
To further simplify the check-in process, patients are sent a secure link two days prior to their appointment. Through the link, patients are able to complete pre-visit information such as confirming health history and current medications.
If the patient chooses curbside check-in, they will receive a call to come into the clinic or a staff member will come to the vehicle and notify them in person when it is their turn to be seen. Once in the building, the patient and parent/guardian, or companion will have their temperature(s) taken at the front door.
Only one parent/guardian, or companion will be allowed per patient for those needing assistance unless medical necessity dictates otherwise. Once temperature readings are complete, the patient and parent/guardian, or companion will then be taken to the exam room for their appointment.
For appointments and curbside check-in call 979-559-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.