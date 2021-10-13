On Sunday, Oct. 3 at approximately 11:49 p.m., the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a welfare concern, just north of El Campo, after receiving a call from a concerned citizen regarding gun shots being fired in the area.
Deputies encountered WCSO sergeant Frank Maier, according to a news release.
Maier was intoxicated and acting belligerent towards the deputies and El Campo Police Department officers who were assisting, the news release said.
During the investigation, it was determined Maier had been involved in a verbal disturbance with a female acquaintance.
Investigators learned that Maier had used landscaping bricks to damage the acquaintance’s vehicle. The driver’s window had been shattered, and the driver’s door was dented.
The acquaintance declined to file charges against Maier for damaging her vehicle, according to the WCSO.
It was determined that Maier had committed the offense of disorderly conduct, and he was placed under arrest.
He was transported to the Wharton County Jail and booked in by jail staff.
Maier was immediately relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Maier resigned from his position at the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office prior to the internal investigation being completed.
Sheriff Shannon Srubar said in the news release, his law enforcement agency “in no way condones this type of behavior.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.