People walking out of El Campo stores with shopping bags in hand provide an obvious sign of a strong economy, one growing in the last weeks of the Christmas buying season.
The proof comes via sales tax rebates sent each month to the City of El Campo, the local “cut” of 8.25 percent in sales tax paid.
This month, Comptroller Glenn Hegar sent the City of El Campo a $405,462 check, the municipality’s 1.5 percent portion of sales tax paid during October. The check rose 3.3 percent from the $392,471 payment made in December 2020.
“We’re up double digits year to date, so we’re optimistic about the coming months,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News, with the city’s sales tax rebates up 13.76 percent from $4.79 million to $5.45 million.
Last year, El Campo sales tax rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019. The last year El Campo experienced a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
Sales tax is the largest single revenue fund for the City of El Campo. Part of the General Fund budget, sales tax helps pay for everything from road repairs to mowing municipal parks.
Sustained sales tax growth helps offset property tax levies. Better than expected sales tax revenue in a single year is generally used for one time purchases like park improvements.
Sales tax dollars from the Christmas buying frenzy and traditional January sales rushes won’t be tallied up until next year. November, December and January purchase rebates will be paid in January, February and March respectively,
“It is too soon to tell how the next three months or year will play out as far as sales tax revenue is concerned,” Sladek said. “For now, our priority is to meet the target budget, but any excess funds are welcome.”
Those future rebates will depend on shoppers like Betty Howell of Wharton making their purchases inside the city limits.
“I came over to have lunch with an El Campo friend,” she said, adding, “I don’t get over as often ... (the stores) I love them.”
Browsing in Prairie Rose Emporium on North Washington Thursday, Howell was debating buys before heading to R&R Printing on East Monseratte.
Prairie Rose owner Karen Rose was assisting Judy Rohan of El Campo at the cash register. “I try to (shop El Campo), here especially ... I like Blue Creek Market too,” Rohan said. “They (Prairie Rose) have the service that I personally lover, the clothing, accessories, jewelry ... but they also give opinions.”
Husbands, she noted, typically say, “It looks great,” regardless of what it is on any given day.
Not all her shopping will be done in the El Campo city limits, but Rohan added, “If I can find it in El Campo, I would. I prefer it.”
The city and all citizens reap the benefits from sales tax paid for online purchases made inside the municipal limits. Those buys, however, don’t come the added benefit circulating dollars from local cash register to payroll to more local purchases.
That’s the “Shop LOCAL!” battle cry of the City Development Corporation of El Campo.
County Reports
Wharton County’s half-cent sales tax rebate jumped 21.23 percent from December 2020, after an 26.4 percent gain in November.
With this month’s $310,529 rebate, the year-to-date sales tax returns are up from $3.25 million in 2020 to $4.16 million, a 27.68 percent gain.
The county finished 2020 up 3.73 percent. The year 2019 was stagnant, up just 0.61 percent.
The city of Wharton’s sales tax rebate rose 4.20 percent from $186,311 to $194,150 in December. The city’s 2021 returns are up 14.63 percent, with $2.64 million rebated.
Wharton ended 2020 with sales tax rebates down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
The City of East Bernard received a $45,663 check in December, up 9.08 percent from last year. For the calendar year, the city’s rebates flat with just a 0.2 percent positive blip from $537,306 to $538,389.
East Bernard ended 2020 with sales tax rebates up 7.17 percent. The city recorded a 13.55 percent jump in 2019.
Statewide, the comptroller’s office sent $936 million in December rebates, 18.4 percent more than in December 2020.
