According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the road work being performed between FM 1161 and CR 221 on US 59 has to do with the contractor constructing what will become the location of new northbound main lanes. “An important component of the project is to remove the ‘S-curve’ in this area,” said TxDOT Public Information Officer Lucea’n Kuykendall-Herring, who is based in the Yoakum District.
She said as the fall begins, the project hasn’t ramped up just yet.
“We are coordinating utility adjustments to prevent any known conflicts during construction,” Kuykendall-Herr said. “This effort is expected be completed in October at which point we’ll begin seeing more construction activity.”
The estimated completion date for the entire project is summer of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.