Like various directors who gather information for their departments, the Wharton Civic Center is no different.
Makyla Monroe, who is the center manager, turned in her report for the months of February and March to City Manager Andres Garza, who then presented it to the Wharton City Council and the community.
The information Monroe turned in for March as compared to February shows the effects that the coronavirus crisis had on rentals at the center.
At an April meeting, Finance Director Joan Andel said all events for April were cancelled and if the precautions associated with COVID-19 continue, she said it is likely that May and June will be the same.
However, Andel said the building continues to use air conditioning daily because if it does not, mold or other issues could arise.
Monroe’s office, and the Wharton Economic Development Corporation executive office are both housed in the civic center.
February
The center was booked 21 times in 29 days. The center collected $3,816 for the month, which included four Main Hall events for Senior Serve ($1,005 fee), Gloria Sanford ($1,000 fee), Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities ($300 loss), and a job fair ($525 loss).
The O’Quinn Room was booked eight times. Among those who rented the room were Matt McCleskey ($435), Wharton Rotary Club ($120), Ambi Williams ($376), Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture ($135), and Stacy Deleon ($230).
The Duncan Auditorium was rented four times with a fee collected from the Wharton Pilot Club ($75) and Edward Jones ($170).
March
The last time the center was booked was March 14. After the Mayor declared the city a disaster due to COVID-19, the Center was forced to close due to stay-at-home orders and social distancing by local and state officials. The Center was booked seven times in 31 calendar days. The Center collected $1,995 for the month, which included two bookings in the Main Hall, four bookings in the O’Quinn Room, and one booking in the Duncan Auditorium.
The Wharton Lions Club ($700) and Shanice Garner ($1,000) rented the Main Hall.
Andreaous Simmons rented the O’Quinn Room for $160, while the Wharton Rotary Club used the O’Quinn Room twice and paid $60 once. Elections on March 3 went down as a $300 loss, according to the report.
Year to date
The Civic Center has collected $22,221 for rentals this year. The following are totals for each room: Main Hall ($14,245), O’Quinn ($5,126), Meeting Room A ($540), Meeting Room B ($240), and Duncan Auditorium ($1,345). Pre-function events accounted for $725, according to the report.
