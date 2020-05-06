Wharton County Junior College has been ranked as one of the Best Community Colleges in 2020 by College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews.
To identify the Best Community Colleges 2020, College Consensus — www.collegeconsensus.com — focused exclusively on regionally accredited, reputable institutions identified as community colleges or technical colleges. Editors then ranked programs according to three equally-weighted factors: Cost (current IPEDS data); Reputation (Niche data); and Success (Payscale data). These three factors, established using publicly available data, help students and their families determine whether the community college they are considering will have a real, qualitative impact on their careers and lives.
The Top 10 Community Colleges of 2020 are: Ohlone College, De Anza College, Cypress College, Lee College, GateWay Community College, Coconcino County Community College, Cochise College, Foothill College, Napa Valley College and South Mountain Community College.
“It seems that every year the cost of attending college gets more and more expensive,” the editors of College Consensus said in a news release. “As we are knee deep in the 2020 presidential debates, it has become extra clear that postsecondary debt is a major issue for so many Americans.”
As the editors explain, community college can be an excellent way to avoid debt. However, affordability is just one factor among many that make community college valuable.
“Some high school graduates are not where they want to be with their academic achievements and want to grab an associates degree that they can then transfer to a bachelors, or some students simply want an associates to launch them into a career that is achievable with this credential,” the editors said. “There are many technical and vocational careers that require a certificate, technical diploma or an associates degree. You can absolutely achieve a career with the credentials achieved from a community college.”
For more information, visit: http://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-community-colleges/
The full Top 50 colleges are listed in alphabetical order on the Journal-Spectator website (http:/www.journal-spectator.com).
