(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Dora Lee Akins, 45, of 345 Ustynik in Wharton for tampering with evidence on Nov. 2. She allegedly attempted to conceal a crack pipe during a police investigation.
• Krystal Marisol Baizabal, 35, of 4408 Herman Brandon, Apt. 36, in Bay City for possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility on Oct. 21. She allegedly had cocaine inside the Wharton County Jail.
• Fabian Cardoza, 56, of 2536 CR 454 in El Campo for criminal mischief on Oct. 11. He allegedly used a sharp object to pierce the pontoons on a boat causing more than $2,500 damage.
Cardoza has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on July 8, 2008 in Victoria County and June 16, 2020 in Wharton County.
• Jonathan Alexander Castano, 30, of 6614 Whitten in Houston for tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 29. He allegedly had less than a gram of Ecstasy and attempted to conceal it during a police investigation.
• Marlon Benavides Castillo, 24, of 21431 Veneto Hill in Katy for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 31. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Leonard Cavins, 40, of 2502 Azalea in Galveston for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Oct. 9. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamines and a firearm which he attempted to conceal during a police investigation. Having been convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm on Jan. 8, 2020 in Harris County, Cavins is prohibited from being in possession of a firearm.
Cavins also has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance on May 19, 2016 in Fort Bend County.
• James Leon Collins, 53, of 917 N. Liberty in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on Aug. 5. He allegedly stole two bags of mulch from an El Campo store, normally a misdemeanor. As a result of prior theft convictions, however, Collins faces felony punishment if convicted.
Collins has prior felony convictions for theft on Jan. 30, 2020 in Matagorda County, burglary of a building on March 1, 2000 in Matagorda County, forgery on March 29, 2012 and Jan. 29 2018 in Wharton County, and burglary of a building on Jan. 29, 2018 in Wharton County.
• Richard Jason Folmar, 52, of 439 Wilderness Trail in Wharton for injury to an elderly person on Oct. 21. He allegedly did harm to an elderly woman.
• Martin Deaunta Hayes, 31, of 604 Koym in East Bernard for assault of a public servant on Nov. 3. He allegedly struck a Wharton County jailer in the face.
• Angel Hernandez, 21, of 8736 Hwy. 71 South in El Campo for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Oct. 24.
• Shemar Marquez Hudlin, 17, of 404 Mayfield in El Campo for retaliation on March 30. He allegedly used social media to threaten a man reporting a crime.
• Melody Dereese Hudson, 44, of 526 Wilkes in Wharton for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Oct. 18. She allegedly had a controlled substance in the Wharton County Jail.
• Gregory Theodore Kemper, 22, of 1527 N. Richmond in Wharton for failure to register as a sex offender on Aug. 6. Convicted of sexual assault, he allegedly failed to report a change of address.
• Christian Alvarez Lambardo, 26, of 8719 Mickelton in Houston for smuggling of persons on Nov. 2. He allegedly attempted to conceal two people from law enforcement.
• Matthew Santos Lara, 21, of 1003 Delta, No. 15, in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 30. He allegedly had less than a gram of liquid THC oil. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Isaac Ray Lopez, 20, of 1217 Sam in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Oct. 25. He allegedly had less than a gram of crack cocaine within 1,000 fee of First Class Children’s Center, 1401 MLK, in El Campo.
Lopez also stands accused of being in possession of less than a gram of cocaine on Oct. 3, 2020.
• Quatiskja Lajean Mangum, 38, of 340 CR 243 in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on Oct. 4. She allegedly stole socks from a Wharton store, but faces felony punishment as a result of prior convictions. Mangum has three prior misdemeanor theft convictions as well as felony theft convictions on Nov. 5, 2011 in Wharton County, on July 23, 2020 in Harris County and May 18 in Fort Bend County.
• Joe Anthony Martinez Jr., 18, of 12 Serena in El Campo for evading arrest with a motor vehicle on July 9 and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Aug. 6 and Aug. 26.
He allegedly fled from an El Campo police officer on Aug. 6 and a Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy on Aug. 26.
• Martin Alexander Martinez, 34, of 108 E. Correll in El Campo for credit or debit card abuse on June 19. He allegedly used another person’s credit card without permission.
• Dominique Deshawn McGrew, 37, of 307 Roanoke in Victoria for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Oct. 18.
Convicted of fraudulent possession of a prescription drug on July 18, 2013 in Victoria County, she is prohibited from having a firearm at any location but her home. One was found in McGrew’s possession, however, when an El Campo officer stopped her on U.S. 59.
McGrew also has prior felony convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and fraudulent possession of a prescription on Aug. 5, 2015 in Victoria County.
• Richard Paul Montano, 54, of 13235 Nimitz, No. 32, in Houston for six counts of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 9. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of morphine and THC Oil, more than a gram of Adderall, Heroin and an amphetamine along with less than a gram of MDMA.
• Christian Nathaniel Moreno, 33, of 460 Hwy. 332, Apt. 265, in Lake Jackson for injury to a child on March 30. He allegedly used his hand to hit a child in the face.
• Adrian Muniz, 22, of 602 Washington in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on Nov. 12. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of cocaine and stands accused of trying to hide cocaine, marijuana and a firearm during a police investigation.
• Alex Jonathan Payne, 32, of 10525 Eastex Fwy. in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 25. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Erick Perdomo-Gusman, 22, of 3125 Crestdale, No. 2548, in Houston for smuggling of persons on Nov. 2. He allegedly tried to hide two people from law enforcement.
• Deborah Ann Perez, 55, of 406 Hwy. 181 in Taft for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 22. She allegedly had more than 400 grams of cocaine.
• Paul Edward Perez, 51, of 406 Hwy. 181 in Taft for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 22. He allegedly had more than 400 grams of cocaine.
• Aylin Elizabeth Ramirez, 23, of 3914 Katarina in Brownsville for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 5. She allegedly had less than 400 grams of THC syrup.
• Evelin Yaneth Ramirez, 40, of 6718 Rowan in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 5. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC extract.
• Troy Eugene Richardson, 59, of 9307 CR 273 in East Bernard for failure to register as a sex offender on Aug. 5. Convicted of sexual assault, he allegedly failed to register a new address as required.
• Matthew Robert Sanchez, 25, of 409 Wells in Wharton for cruelty to animals on Sept. 9. He stands accused of stabbing another person’s dog and putting it into a burn barrel.
• Jose Luis Ramirez San Gabriel, 31, of 1932 Jones in Rosenberg for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 23. He allegedly had more than a gram of cocaine.
• Norman Lee Shelton Jr., 60, of 707 Lorna Vista in Victoria for failure to register as a sex offender on Aug. 5. Convicted of sexual assault of a child, he allegedly failed to report a change of address.
• Roger Allen Voigt, 40, of 1003 W. Tilly in Hebbronville for smuggling of persons on Oct. 31. He allegedly tried to conceal five undocumented workers from law enforcement.
Voigt has a prior felony conviction for burglary of a habitation in Lampasas County on July 11, 2014.
• Ryan Tracy Warn, 30, of 4706 Tarpon in Bay City for theft with two or more previous convictions and forgery on Oct. 19. He allegedly stole a smart phone and forged a check to a business.
Warn has a prior misdemeanor theft conviction in Matagorda County along with felony convictions for three counts of theft on March 21, 2013 and Feb. 15, 2017 in Matagorda County and a single count of theft on Feb. 25, 2014 in Harris County, Nov. 3, 2016 in Brazoria County, and July 30, 2018 in Victoria County.
Possession of a controlled substance convictions were noted on Feb. 28, 2018 in Brazoria County and two counts on July 30, 2018 in Victoria County.
• Samuel Edward Wilson, 32, of 711 Main in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Oct. 9. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
Superseding Indictment
A superseding Indictment adds to or clarifies information in an already issued indictment. Issued in December were:
• Demarquis Demond Faniel, 29, of 2202 Granite Park in Richmond for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on June 21, 2020. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of cocaine and stands accused of hiding cocaine and marijuana inside his body.
Faniel has a prior felony conviction for burglary of a habitation on April 11, 2016 in Fort Bend County.
• Daveon Marqui Allen, 27, of 1610 Briar Lane, Apt. 4-C, in Wharton for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury (family violence) with a deadly weapon, cruelty to animals and family violence on June 14, 2020. He stands accused of using a knife to strike a woman on the head and cut a dog.
The district attorney requests that punishment in this case be enhanced because it took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
