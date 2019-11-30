The Plaza Theatre, on Monterey Square in Wharton, will be presenting “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play, “by Kevin Connors, adapted for the stage by Joe Landry, and directed by Quinn Wrench.
This seasonal favorite is scheduled Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Dec. 6-15. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinee performances beginning at 2:30 p.m.
“This radio play version of A Christmas Carol is a fun way to present a classic story to our audiences,” said Darve Smith, Plaza executive director. “We are hoping this will be a great way for families to kick off the holiday season together at the Plaza.”
About the Show: The Charles Dickens holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy), and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage, as the familiar story unfolds: Three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. A charming take on a family favorite that will leave no one saying “Bah Humbug!”
General admission is $15.
Plaza Theatre season ticket holders are reminded they can use their season tickets for this event. Visit www.whartonplazatheater.org to take advantage of the online ticketing system where you can choose your exact seats, pay by credit card, and print your tickets from home. You may also make reservations by calling the box office at 979-282-2226.
This production is being presented by KULP 1390 AM and 106.7 FM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.