The following individuals were booked into the Wharton County Jail dating back to Sept. 15. Arrest records are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
As of Sept. 27, the jail inmate count was 119. The jail houses a maximum 144 beds.
The Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution grants every person the right to hear the charges filed against him/her during an arraignment, which is considered the first formal step of the court process.
• Shiron Kneshell Phynon, 20, of Rosenberg, was arrested on an assault causes bodily injury misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 7:35 a.m., Sept. 22. She was released on a $3,000 bond Sept. 22;
• Brittany Annelizabeth Wiesner, 28, of Wallis, was arrested on an assault causes bodily injury family member misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 9:04 a.m., Sept. 22;
• Tyler Clayton Kilgore, 33, of Midland, was arrested on an evading arrest detention with a vehicle felony charge and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon felony charge by the WCSO at 2:28 a.m., Sept. 23;
• Paul Edward Perez, 51, of Taft, was arrested on a manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 1 and 400 grams felony charge and a unlawfully carrying a weapon misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 10:16 p.m., Sept. 22;
• Mary Flores, 40, of El Campo, was arrested on an assault public servant felony charge by the WCSO at 4:35 a.m., Sept. 23. Bond has been set at $35,000;
• Ezetric Foshone Goodall, 46, of El Campo, was arrested on a possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 1-4 grams felony warrant/violation of parole charge and a theft of firearm felony warrant/VOP charge by the WCSO at 2:39 p.m., Sept. 23 He was released on two separate 410,000 bonds Sept. 25;
• Tyler Clayton Kilgore, 33, of Midland, was arrested on an evading arrest detention with a vehicle felony charge and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge by the WCSO at 2:28 a.m., Sept 23. Bonds have been set at $40,000 and $80,000;
• Deborah Ann Perez, 54, of Taft, was arrested on a manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group between 1-400 grams felony charge by the WCSO at 10:16 p.m., Sept. 22. Bond has been set at $30,000;
• Paul Edward Perez, 51, of Taft, was arrested on a manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group between 1-400 grams felony charge and unlawfully carrying a weapon misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 10:16 p.m., Sept. 22. Bonds have been set at $100,000 and $8,000;
• Earl Ray Williams, Jr., 43, of Houston, was arrested on two unlawful possession of a firearm by felon felony warrant charges by the WCSO at 9:50 a.m., Sept. 23. He was released on two separate $25,000 bonds Sept. 25;
• Terrell Jermaine Gilmore, 19, of Wharton, was arrested on a deadly conduct discharge firearm individual(s) felony commitment charge and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair felony commitment charge by the WCSO at 8:18 p.m., Sept. 24;
• Mitchell Thomas Ullrich, 34, of Wharton, was arrested on a burglary of vehicles misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 2:36 p.m., Sept. 24. Bond has been set at $6,500;
• John David Huerta, 26, of Wharton, was arrested on a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair felony charge by the WCSO at 1:01 a.m., Sept. 26. His bond was set at $20,000.
