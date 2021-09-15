We have been thinking a lot about the tragedy that occurred on September 11, 2001. Most of us vividly remember where we were when those planes struck the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. Saturday was the 20th anniversary of the historic event which was the first time in the history of our country that we were attacked by foreign enemies on the homeland. There were several, excellent television programs on Saturday, commemorating those who lost their lives 20 years ago.
One of those television channels showed an impressive service where each of the 3,000 victims’ names were announced by a family member, or friend. The ages of each person were shown on the television screen, along with their picture. I was taken aback at the young age of most of the victims, many in their 20s and 30s.
Fast forward to January 20, 2020 when the first COVID-19 victim lost the battle to the disease. During the following weeks and months, it felt as though the United States was, once again, under attack, and this time, the enemy was COVID-19. Just as 9 11 negatively changed our lives and our history books, COVID-19 has done the same. The worst thing about COVID is the overwhelming number of lives lost. Did you know at least 1,000 Americans die each day in the U.S. from this horrible disease? Are we reacting as strongly to this enemy as we did to our 9 11 enemy?
They are both devastatingly heartbreaking, but most Americans refuse to pay attention to the prevention measures given to slow down this disease from taking more lives. The outcome of World War II was the loss of 407,000 American military. As of Sept. 12, America has lost 660,000 lives, ranging in various ages.
We are told by some news organizations that families, where both parents have been vaccinated, are less likely to require hospitalization if or when they contract the disease. We’re told by some news organizations that families who have been vaccinated tend to follow preventative protocol, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, more than those who have not received the vaccine.
Across the country, our hospitals are busting at the seams with COVID-19 cases, leaving little, or no room for patients with other immediate medical needs. People that need the intensive care unit (ICU) are unable to get the treatment they need due to the lack of beds available. This causes more lives to be lost, indirectly, due to COVID.
Folks, this is a war, and the enemy’s ammunition is plentiful. We want to urge our family and friends to get vaccinated, and practice all safety measures. It’s the only way to put an end to this healthcare war, and to have normalcy and peace, once again.
Now, let’s talk about something fun that will make us all smile. The 29th annual Wharton Rotary Club’s Legends of Western Music Gala is taking place Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Wharton Civic Center. This year, the entertainer is Doug Stone. You may know him for his songs titled, “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box)” and “Why Didn’t I Think of That?”
Doug Stone had eight No. 1 singles on the Hot Country Songs charts. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the entertainment. Tickets can be purchased from any local Rotarian member, or you can stop by the Wharton Feed & Supply Store, Insurance Net, Inc. or Farmers Insurance, and ask for tickets at the front desk. The tickets are $60 each. Where else can you go for dinner and entertainment without having to drive outside of the Wharton city limits for that price?
The Wharton Rotary Club was established in 1946. Since that time, members of the club, made up of local business men and women, have dedicated their time to building goodwill and friendships, while also working to better the community in various ways. Some of their work is through scholarships provided to local youth, volunteer work and financial assistance with numerous local projects, such as the Santa Fe Trail, and providing assistance to our local Boys & Girls Club during the last 24 years. The Wharton Rotary Club has also assisted with worldly issues. By joining their efforts with other Rotary clubs around the world, they have provided polio vaccinations to other countries in an effort to eradicate the disease worldwide. As of 2020, Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries where the disease is still classified as an endemic.
This organization is so important to our community. They do so much for us, solely based on the proceeds from this one event. Let’s do our part to support their efforts to help make Wharton better for all.
Billie Jones is a longtime resident who writes a weekly column on items of interest in this community. She can be reached at bhjones6@sbcglobal.net
