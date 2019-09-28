The Board of Directors with the Wharton Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) recently approved signage for business attraction on the former Wharton Industrial Park site, and heard that a Burger King restaurant could be constructed in the city.
The rendering of a sign for the park that is located on US 59 near where Franklin’s Furniture used to be was a request the board asked WEDC Executive Director Chad Odom to come up with last month. When he did at the Sept. 16 meeting, he said the double-sided 8x8 sign cost $2,395.
Some of the directors said the idea is to have potential clients pass the site off US 59 and know that Wharton has land available for development here.
“We want something people could read going 70 miles per hour,” Odom said.
Miscellaneous items
Regarding Burger King, Odom provided the board with information about the fast food chain for a second time in as many month during his report.
In August, Odom attended the Retail Live conference and visited with several realtors including one for Burger King. At the September meeting, Odom had in his report there is “traction with Burger King on finding a site in Wharton.”
Odom said the I-69 project appears to be moved up onto a 10-year plan. Meetings with the city will be necessary to shed light on what it means for Wharton and the sequencing involved. This would have an effect on the FM 1301 exchange. Things are changing, Odom said, following a recent conversation with City Manager Andres Garza.
Odom said he will hopefully have a better understanding on how the Texas Department of Transportation will fund this I-69 project
