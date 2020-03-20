The Wharton Economic Development Corporation places a premium on the health and safety of everyone in our community, local businesses, employees and our families. While in the midst of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we would like to assure you that we are here to help. There will be much anxiety and insecurity in the days and weeks ahead, we are a resource to help you and your employees. As Executive Director of the Wharton Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), I am in daily communication with leaders in our state, county, and city governments.
Now is the time for local businesses and the community to take the recommended precautions in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, we must work together and support one another. If it is possible for your business to operate remotely, you should do so.
If your business can find ways to adjust your business model to better serve the community and your other clients at this time we encourage you to do so.
In the state of Texas, testing sites are being set up and safety protocols are in place to protect not only individuals but also those with higher risk to the virus. In Wharton, we are blessed to have Oak Bend Hospital facilities to help fight this crisis.
The total impact COVID-19 will have on our economy is yet to be determined. Currently, congress is working on aid packages to assist individuals and businesses. As with past disasters, we will monitor these recovery dollars and communicate what we know, as we come to know it. You can monitor the latest news surrounding the economic relief package as it is being crafted.
In the upcoming days and weeks, we will keep you up to date with the emerging resources and updates which may impact your business. As the situation unfolds you may want to monitor the Texas Department of State Health Services , the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , and the World Health Organization (WHO)websites for the latest information. For a full list of recommendations for COVID-19 preparation, see all of WHO’s recommendations.
Wharton has proven that we are a strong, resilient community. If you have best practices to share about the how your business is adjusting to the situation and/or would like to offer your resources with the community, please let us know so we can be of assistance in communicating these resources to the city of Wharton and our citizens.
It is critical that we are good neighbors to one another and remain vigilant as business leaders for both our employees and the customers we service. We are here to help. If you have any questions please contact chad@whartonedc.com or call us direct at 979-531-9015.
