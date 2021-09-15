As precipitation from Tropical Storm Nicholas was beginning to be felt Monday morning across Wharton County, cotton was one of the crops that stood to be affected by unfavorable weather conditions, Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
He made this assertion as he spoke to Wharton County Commissioners Court during a regular meeting, one of the items being 2,4-D ground application beginning Wednesday.
Commissioners unanimously voted to proceed with the ground application, which is an annual endeavor of regulated herbicide that is applied depending on what side of the Colorado River a grower is based in Wharton County.
Now Bowen’s discussion has turned to possible cotton losses because of the rains that have fallen, and with Nicholas forecast to bring heavy rains, insurance was another word he brought up with elected officials.
“It sounds like it’s pouring now. Is rain going to affect any of this (application),” Judge Phillip Spenrath asked, as Bowen stood in front of commissioners, as they all heard the sound of heavy rain pounding on the annex roof outside.
“It depends on drainage, and if we get dry conditions,” Bowen said. “It can dry in days. It’s rained much more before. The vulnerable crop right now is cotton.”
Bowen wants to remain optimistic, but he also wanted to remind ranchers and cotton growers to document losses.
“We have the best thing right here,” said Bowen, as he pulled out his cellphone. “It’s imperative to document (photograph losses), because if people don’t have the proper documentation, it presents challenges.”
Cotton bales that are wrapped are insured by the gins that process the crop, Bowen said. But, if they are to be salvaged, they would need to be placed on higher ground away from moisture soon.
Cotton farmers are insured for up to 2,000 acres of enterprise units, Bowen said.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency, an enterprise unit consists of all insurable acreage of the same insured crop in the county in which one has a share on the date coverage begins for the crop year when one selects a single enterprise unit for all the crop acreage in the county.
According to the Texas Department of Agriculture, the aerial application of all formulations of 2,4-D is prohibited in a portion of Wharton County east of the Colorado River between March 10 and Sept. 15 of each year. The application of all formulations of 2,4-D by any method is prohibited during the period beginning March 10 and ending Oct. 1 of each year, in a portion of Wharton County lying west of the Colorado River. The use of high volatile herbicides is prohibited. In no case shall 2,4-D be used to treat any area that is nearer than two miles to any susceptible crop.
