The Wharton City Council for the second time this month will consider approving an event during the fall after listening to requests from local event organizers.
The requests come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which in Texas and Wharton County, have lessened in recent weeks based on the amount of new positive cases that have been reported.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 21 that most of the state could open to 75 percent capacity, and earlier this month he issued an executive order to open bars at no more than 75 percent of the total listed occupancy.
Regarding requests for events in Wharton, the first came on Monday, Oct. 12 during a regular council meeting. That event was the Holiday Market at Guffey Park. The request came from the Hesed House. The event is planned for Saturday, Nov. 21.
The council at its upcoming Monday, Oct. 26 meeting will listen to organizers from the Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture to discuss the 40th annual Holiday Parade.
Jeff Rainer, who is the 2020 Parade Chairperson, said “we plan to make appropriate precautions due to COVID-19 and look for your guidance.”
The parade is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24, with pre-parade activities at 6 p.m., and the parade at 7 p.m.
“We hope you will again grant us a parade permit and authorize the police department to redirect traffic as you have done in years past,” Rainer said in an Oct. 8 letter to Wharton City Manager Andres Garza, Jr., who then passed the request to the council for final approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.