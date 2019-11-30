The City of Wharton’s Beautification Commission will have its regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 11 beginning at 4:30 p.m. inside Wharton City Hall.
The commission will review and consider old/ongoing business such as planters on the square, planters at Richmond Road at end of Santa Fe Trail, update on weedy lots, an update on KTB awards program, and the beautification of major thoroughfares.
The commission will also discuss voting on business/residences who were nominated for a viewing at a previous meeting for Certificate of Recognition consideration.
New business shows that the commission will discuss the 2019-20 budget and current and future expenditures, and also ideas for projects from each commission member for the coming year.
