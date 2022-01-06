Garwood man jailed on suspicion of murder

A 25-year-old Garwood man remains behind Colorado County Jail bars in Columbus after he was reportedly brought in by Texas Rangers a month ago Monday for questioning about his alleged involvement in the shooting death of another young man at his Eagle Lake home last September.
Jonathan Cain Segura, 22, was found by investigators early Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, where he had been shot several times and then just left there to die.
Officers said that he was likely shot inside the Eagle Lake residence, located in the 500 block of Stephens Street. Just before 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, police said they determined someone likely attacked Segura inside his Eagle Lake home.
Segura, who had been a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, succumbed to his injuries sometime later that morning, police said. He was just 22.
Immediately Eagle Lake Police Department called in the Texas Rangers to help them begin gathering evidence in the case. Those clues finally added up an arrest for ELPD, precisely 12 weeks after the grisly discovery was made at Segura’s home.
Texas Rangers served the arrest warrant on Dante Larenz Stevens, 25, of Garwood, at about 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. He was taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Colorado County Jail on the single murder charge.
Stevens remains in custody in Colorado County, where he has been since his arrest. County Judge Billy Heffner set Stevens’ bail at $1 million.
“This case remains an ongoing investigation by both the Eagle Lake Police Department and the Texas Rangers,” Police Chief Frederico Garza Jr. said. “Therefore, we respect the presumption of innocence and the arrestee’s right to due process.”
