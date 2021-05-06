It seems as though we’ve been talking about elections for months and months and months. And we have just finished one that is most important of all for Wharton and our students.
We first want to congratulate City Councilman Russell Machann. Russell has done a good job for us. He thinks like a business person, and we often fail to realize that city government is big business. We can talk about our city that has many projects and challenges ahead.
We know that as the levy construction begins, there may be some inconveniences, but we can count on our city councilpersons and the Wharton Economic Development Corporation to lead us through the coming months as these many changes are taking place.
Things are going to be different. We understand that one of the familiar sites of Wharton has been a river restaurant building for years, and it must be demolished for the project to continue. It was built in 1971 -1972 by businessman, Robert Vonderau, and was first known as Pier 59. It was first under the management of another well-known businessman, George Charkalis. It was a beautiful place, and it was really the only place where you had such a close view of the Colorado River. This building is currently known as Los Cucos, and we are thankful to know that the U.S. Corp of Engineers, WEDCO and the City of Wharton are working together to ensure that Los Cucos gets its value and can relocate in the near future.
One of the things I remember most about this building was having lunch on numerous occasions with Dr. Bolton Outlar, Jr. He had such dreams for Wharton, and he would often pull a napkin out and start drawing his own plans for expanding Wharton. I have wished many times that I had thought to keep the stack of napkin drawings. I have felt that Wharton would be a different place if we hadn’t lost Dr. Outlar, Jr. so early in his life.
We would also like to congratulate our new Wharton ISD school board members, Mr. Miguel Santes and Mr. Philip Henderson, Sr. We need to have a new attitude about our schools. We, as a community, have talked negatively about our schools long enough. These new board members bring a new attitude and outlook for the future of our school district, and we are excited to see them go to work together with our existing board.
Again, things will be different, and possibly some inconveniences as the district continues to work to improve our school properties and school performance. In advance, we thank our dedicated teachers and administrators for hanging in there while changes are taking place.
Since the founding of this country, things have been on the move. Our ancestors said, “Go west, young man, go west.”
But we say, people of Wharton, put a smile on your face, move forward and embrace change.
Billie Jones is a longtime resident who writes a weekly column on items of interest in this community. She can be reached at bhjones6@sbcglobal.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.